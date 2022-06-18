Ahead of his upcoming album Montega, produced by Harry Fraud, French Montana has dropped a new video for “Blue Chills.” In the video, Montana is seen in various parts of New York City, including rapping from a rooftop and grabbing bites at a bodega.

Lyrically, the song features Montana addressing his haters and critics, some of which seem to come from within his own circle.

“The grеatest threat is always from the inside / Yessir, they put staples in my head, b*tch, they been tried / Killers wanna bag me or come see me in that dayroom / Shorty wanna rag me and throw me up on Shade Room,” he raps over the Fraud-produced track.

Fraud has worked with Montana on various projects since his mixtape days in the late aughts and early 2010s. In a recent interview with Connected With Wayno, Montana recalled his mixtape days pleasantly, however, he says the songs fans prefer aren’t what he considers his best work.

“Some people, when I dimmed it down, I sold more records,” he said, “and I’m competing in a numbers game. If I could put up numbers, why wouldn’t I put numbers, and I can still do the rap.”

Check out Blue Chills above.

Montega is out 6/24 via Coke Boys. Pre-order it here.