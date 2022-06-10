It was just six months ago that French Montana released his fourth album They Got Amnesia. The project was the rapper’s first full project since 2019’s Montana and it delivered 21 tracks and features from Rick Ross, Kodak Black, Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Fivio Foreign, Ty Dolla Sign, Moneybagg Yo, and many more. While some might have thought that it would be a little while until French released a new project, that won’t be the case as he announced his upcoming Montega album produced by Harry Fraud. Ahead of the project’s arrival, French steps forth with its latest single.

French arrives with the Harry Fraud-produced “Drive By” alongside Detroit rapper Babyface Ray as the first offering from Montega. The record is a hard-hitting release that’s elevated thanks to Harry’s crisp production, French’s steady but determined flow, and Babyface’s laid-back flexing. The new track follows “Alcatraz,” a record French used to address the “curse from the Kardashians.”

The new track arrives shortly after French seemingly concluded the promotional run behind his fourth album They Got Amnesia. Through it, he released videos for “Mopstick” with Kodak, “Push Start” with 42 Dugg and Coi Leray, “How You King?,” “Handstand” with Doja and Saweetie, “Bag Season” with Lil Tjay, “Panicking” with Fivio, “Business,” and “FWMGAB (Remix)” with Moneybagg Yo.

As for French’s Montega project, that’s set to arrive later this month on June 24.

You can listen to “Drive By” in the video above.

Montega is out 6/24 via Epic Records. You can pre-order it here.

