To the surprise of no one at all, Wiz Khalifa returned on 4/20 this year with his latest project, The Saga Of Wiz Khalifa. The project served as the follow-up to last year’s Fly Times, Vol.1: The Good Fly Young project. A highly-collaborative effort, The Saga Of Wiz Khalifa has Wiz working with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Qauvo, Mustard, Tyga, K Camp, and Logic. Giving his Mustard collaboration the full treatment, Wiz returns with the video for their “Bammer” track.

Posted by his house with his son Sebastian at the video’s start, Wiz Khalifa hits the road with the homies for his “Bammer” video. Dancing with his son and rolling one with his boys, Wiz opts for the good life when letting viewers know that he won’t accept any less than top quality when it comes to his greens. The visual also sees an appearance from fellow Taylor Gang member, Ty Dolla Sign.

In addition to the new music video, Wiz Khalifa also shared a new song in “Top Down.” The track, premiered exclusively by Datpiff, is produced by Harry Fraud and will appear on his upcoming mixtape, Big Pimpin. The song serves as his second release of the weekend, as he also joined Juicy J for “Gah Damn High.”

