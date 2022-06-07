French Montana, who recently released the single “Alcatraz,” has just officially announced his sixth studio album, Montega, which is duef in just a couple of weeks on Coke Boys Records. It’s produced by the popular rapper and his collaborator Harry Fraud.

Montega will follow his last album They Got Amnesia, a success with a deluge of features, including “Mopstick” with Kodak Black, “Handstand” with Doja Cat and Saweetie, “Panicking” with Fivio — the list goes on, featuring Rick Ross, John Legend, Pop Smoke, Drake, and more. That album came out in November last year, which shows that his grind never stops.

Around that time, Montana also made a claim that his line of work is even more difficult than others. “You’re better off making it in the NBA than Hip Hop,” he said during an appearance on Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning. “NBA, they got like what, 28 teams … 15 players on every team? And that’s in the hundreds. You talk about Hip Hop, you can’t even name 10 people that’s hot every couple months. The odds … anybody can do it if it was easy.” He added, “So you talkin’ about trying to make it? Your hustle gotta be relentless. Can’t take no for an answer, you gotta be up when everybody sleep.”

Check out the album art for Montega below.

Montega is out 6/24 on Coke Boys Records. Pre-order it here.