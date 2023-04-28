French Montana’s journey toward achieving mainstream international success has not been easy. The “Ain’t Worried About Nothin’” rapper is ready to showcase the trials and tribulations on full display in his forthcoming documentary For Khadija. Executive produced by fellow musician Drake and his record label’s founder Diddy, the film includes never-scene-before clips of the recording artist’s start in the rap game, growing up in the South Bronx, his return to his native country Morocco, and more. Artists like Drake and Fat Joe make appearances in the trailer.

Pulling it’s name from Montana’s mother, Khadija Guled, the film’s trailer is a heartbreaking look at the high and lows of his career thus far.

“Us watching America as kids, they sell you the dream. They don’t show you that behind those buildings, there’s the nightmare part,” declared Montana. From his time as a street dealer, to the imprisonment of his longtime friend and collaborator Max B, dealing with the emotional scarring the abandonment of his father left him with, For Khajida leaves no stone unturned.

With everyone celebrated victory, Montana has quietly battled a few losses proving that everything that a life in the limelight isn’t always glitter and gold.

For Khadija is slated to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June. For more information, click here.

Watch the trailer above.