Drake and 21 Savage initially unveiled their It’s All A Blur Tour in March. There was a promise for an announcement of more shows at a later date. Four days later, 12 shows were added. And today, April 24, another dozen were added, including back-to-back performances at Scotiabank Arena in Drake’s hometown Toronto on October 5 and October 7. October’s Very Own will handle those closing dates without 21 Savage.

According to a press release, Drake and Savage will perform four shows at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center instead of three — same goes for the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California — and It’s All A Blur will now snake through new cities such as Charlotte, Denver, and Memphis. Instead of hitting Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, New Orleans and Miami between June 16 and July 2, those dates will now take place between September 14 and October 2.

Just as with the original It’s All A Blur tour announcement, there will be a Cash App presale. It begins this Wednesday, April 26 at noon local time and extends through Thursday, April 27, at 10 p.m. local time. Early access to tickets for the new dates will be granted to Cash App holders who submit the first nine digits of their Cash App Card.

See all of the It’s All A Blur Tour dates below, with the newly announced dates in bold and rescheduled dates italicized.

06/29 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

07/01 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

07/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

07/15 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

07/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

07/29 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

07/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

08/12 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

08/13 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

08/15 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

08/16 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

08/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

08/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

08/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

08/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

08/25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/26 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

09/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

09/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

09/05 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

09/06 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

09/08 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

09/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/20 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

09/22 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

09/25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

09/28 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

09/29 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

10/01 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/05 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena