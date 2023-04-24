Drake and 21 Savage initially unveiled their It’s All A Blur Tour in March. There was a promise for an announcement of more shows at a later date. Four days later, 12 shows were added. And today, April 24, another dozen were added, including back-to-back performances at Scotiabank Arena in Drake’s hometown Toronto on October 5 and October 7. October’s Very Own will handle those closing dates without 21 Savage.
According to a press release, Drake and Savage will perform four shows at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center instead of three — same goes for the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California — and It’s All A Blur will now snake through new cities such as Charlotte, Denver, and Memphis. Instead of hitting Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, New Orleans and Miami between June 16 and July 2, those dates will now take place between September 14 and October 2.
Just as with the original It’s All A Blur tour announcement, there will be a Cash App presale. It begins this Wednesday, April 26 at noon local time and extends through Thursday, April 27, at 10 p.m. local time. Early access to tickets for the new dates will be granted to Cash App holders who submit the first nine digits of their Cash App Card.
See all of the It’s All A Blur Tour dates below, with the newly announced dates in bold and rescheduled dates italicized.
06/29 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
07/01 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
07/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
07/15 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
07/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
07/29 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
07/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
08/12 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
08/13 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
08/15 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
08/16 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
08/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
08/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
08/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
08/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
08/25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/26 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
09/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
09/05 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
09/06 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
09/08 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/20 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
09/22 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
09/25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
09/28 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
09/29 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
10/01 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/05 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
10/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena