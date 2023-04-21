The Late Late Show With James Corden is quickly coming to an end, as the late-night program is set to wrap up on April 27. Before that, though, Corden is getting some more “Carpool Karaoke” segments under his (seat)belt. Over the past month or so, he’s done installments with Bad Bunny, Lil Nas X, Blackpink, and on yesterday’s (April 20) episode, Diddy. During their drive, Diddy had plenty to say about how Corden should approach sex.

Between songs, the conversation got to Diddy’s latest child, his seventh. Corden asked how Diddy came to have yet another child, and Diddy explained it’s because he got back into music and producing R&B again. He went on to note that for love-making purposes, he made a playlist of ’90s songs, describing it as “the Super Bowl of R&B.”

Corden then broke down how he thought he should set the scene, saying, “I go home, I light a candle…” Diddy cut him off, interjecting, “You got to put the red light on, no candle. It may burn down the place.” He also encouraged a phone-free, “off-the-grid” environment during the build-up to intercourse.

At that point is when Diddy encouraged the use of his playlist. This conversation went on for several minutes, and throughout, Diddy painted a detailed picture about how to create a sensual romantic environment.

Check out the video above or here.