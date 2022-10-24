French Montana was recently awarded for his humanitarian efforts in Uganda after raising nearly $200 million for the African country.

Last week, while attending the annual Pencils Of Promise Gala at the Museum Of The Moving Image in New York City, the “Unforgettable” rapper received the 2022 Innovator Award.

The special affair honored French for his philanthropic efforts in Uganda, which aided healthcare throughout the region, and offered support to Budondo Suubi “Hope” Health Center, the country’s number-one place for new and expectant mothers.

The rapper celebrated the historic moment on Instagram, sharing photos of him holding the award while attending the gala.

“MAKING MORE HISTORY FOR MY PEOPLE!” he wrote. “Thank you @pencilsofpromise for honoring me with the Innovator Award at last night’s gala. Healthcare and education is a fundamental part of our human rights and should be accessible across the globe.”

The rapper also offered some acknowledgment to the non-profit organization, Pencils For Promise for bestowing him with the honor.

“I’m grateful for PoP acknowledging my work in maternal healthcare in Africa,” he continued. “PoP is doing groundbreaking work globally to keep kids in school and make sure they have a safe environment to learn.”

Over the summer, the rapper released his sixth studio album, Montega, featuring artists such as Babyface Ray, Jadakiss, Quavo, Rick Ross, and more.