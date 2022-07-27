It took French Montana all of seven months to give the world a brand new project. That was the case with Montega, his fifth album which doubled as a joint project with producer Harry Fraud. Montega arrived with 14 songs and guest appearances from Babyface Ray, Benny the Butcher, Chinx, EST Gee, Fleurie, Jadakiss, Quavo, and Rick Ross. In French’s continued effort to promote his latest body of work, he returns with a visual for “Keep It Real” alongside EST Gee.

French and EST find themselves in city streets in their video for “Keep It Real.” Dark and bright skies sit behind the two rappers as they stand proudly with their crew on street corners and on top of buildings all in a successful attempt to show off their fearless demeanor.

The new video for “Keep It Real” joins others that French has released for songs from Montega. They include “Blue Chills,” “Bricks & Bags,” and “Rushmore Pack.” Recently, French Montana collaborated with DreamDoll for her “Ice Cream Dream” collaboration while also having a hand in Drake winning and losing over $25 million through a game of roulette that they played together.

You can watch the video for “Keep It Real” above.

Montega is out now via Coke Boys Records. You can stream it here.