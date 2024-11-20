Uproxx’s Fresh Pair is back with a new season, a new studio, and the same unique insight into the world of hip-hop and sneakers provided by hosts Just Blaze and Katty Customs. This week, they present New Orleans legend Juvenile with a pair of custom Reeboks he prices at $70,000 while reminiscing on the dominance of Cash Money Records in the ’99 and the 2000 — including how big of a hit “Back That Azz Up” has become on the wedding DJ circuit.

After revealing the kicks, Juvie details his experiences with Cash Money building New Orleans’ rap scene almost from scratch, recalls the importance of Soulja Slim to both that scene and Juvie’s own career (he did write “Slow Motion,” after all), and reveals his favorite Cash Money records. Just, Katty, and Juvenile also highlight the creative mayhem and impact of the label’s album cover art, which was notoriously meticulously (and sometimes ridiculously) crafted by in-house designers Pen And Pixel.

Juvenile ranks his albums toward the end of the discussion, after sharing his thoughts on the viral popularity of his NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert. Finally, he shares his advice to creatives, which you don’t want to miss, even if you don’t think that includes you.

Check out the latest episode of Fresh Pair above.