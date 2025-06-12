Last Saturday, Lexa Gates was supposed to perform at Governors Ball, her very first music festival. But unfortunately, the morning she was set to play, the fest sent a message to fans: the performances would be delayed and early sets — the ones more likely to feature up and coming acts — would be canceled. When Gates realized her set was one of the performances scrapped from the lineup, she sent a direct and witty (much like her lyricism) message to fans via Instagram: “Sorry, they told me to F off” she captioned a photo of multiple DMs from followers asking if she’d play.

However, the Queens-born singer and rapper took the cancellation in stride, bringing her hometown show to the streets of New York City. On Monday, she played a free show in the middle of Canal Street, blasting her hits from the top of a car. She announced the renegade gig to fans only a few hours before the performance went down, sharing a flyer to Instagram with the caption “(complimentary) pull up. rain or shine.” What’s more New York City than that? “I gotta show love to the people of New York, this is my city,” she tells UPROXX, after the impromptu show. “It was nice to do something anyone could go to free of charge and it made me feel loved to see so many people show up.”

Last Friday, the day before her would-be set, she dropped her latest single “Latency,” — a soulful, honest, hypnotic track produced by Grammy Award-winning producer, Jasper Harris (Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X). The track pontificates on the push and pull of an almost romantic connection, sampling “Tell Me You’ll Wait,” by Hamilton Bohannon, as Gates sings, “I got ideas of you making moves on me, what’s the latency?” It’s a fresh and organic sound, one that could only come from a Gen Z creative with internet access, a push against what’s trend-worthy, and no allegiance to rules. Last year, she released her debut album, Elite Vessel, followed by a sold-out US tour. She’s been making the rounds on ‘who to watch lists,’ and, with an impending next album on the way, it’s safe to say she’ll be making her way up multiple festival line-ups.

We spoke to Gates about “Latency,” her favorite fan interaction so far, and what it means to be from New York City.

Let’s talk about “Latency.” What was the inspiration? How did it come to you?

It’s a term in music, when the microphone isn’t working. It’s a cute romantic song. I made it with Jasper Harris. It was his idea, the beginning that … “I got ideas about you” and then we just ran from there. It was just fun. It’s the only fun song on the album. Everything else is pain.

How do you hope people react to the track when they hear it live or when it drops?

I hope they dance a little bit. I hope they listen, I hope they put it on TikTok.

You shared Elite Vessel last fall. How has it been to have that out in the world?

Amazing. I’m happy people liked it. I was just doing it for fun. I was listening to it this morning actually, and it was really good.

You’re like, “I’m also a fan.”

Yeah, exactly.

I know you just had a sold-out tour. What are some of the memories that you have from playing those shows and interacting with fans?

I remember when I was in Atlanta and there was a girl in the front who was crying the whole time. Looking me in my eyes, just crying. I had to not look at her ’cause she was making me hella emotional.