How does the East Coast’s biggest music festival celebrate 15 years of genre-bending lineups and iconic headlining performances? With blistering temps, hours-long storm delays, and big names delivering even bigger moments on stage to make it all worthwhile.

Governor’s Ball 2025 returned to Flushing Meadows in Queens this year, inviting NYC’s cool crowd to witness feats of unparalleled artistry by the next gen of music superstars. Tyler, The Creator masked up for a pyrotechnic-heavy set that cemented his status as the year’s best live performer on night one, setting the bar high for the acts that followed. Olivia Rodrigo rocked out in the rain with David Byrne. Hozier brought soul, Benson Boone brought backflips, and indie alt faves like Mk.Gee, Clairo, and Car Seat Headrest filled any gaps in between. There’s always something for every kind of music fan at Gov. Ball but this year, the festival proved it’s carving out its own niche on the circuit, curating the kind of performance roster destined to be talked about, with a healthy mix of poised-to-break-big acts and mainstream favorites who all understood the assignment: to put on one hell of a show.

Explosive sets, surprise guests, and a live musical starring Conan Gray – Gov. Ball 2025 had everything. Here are the unforgettable moments everyone’s talking about.