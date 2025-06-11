If Coachella is the place to spot celebrities, Governors Ball is where music fans go to soak up the vibes. The atmosphere, the attitude, the gritty, vibrant, unmistakably New York energy that even hours-long storm delays can’t damper – that’s what sets the festival, which just celebrated its 15th year, apart from the rest of the summer circuit. Here, the mood and the music take the spotlight, and it’s the artists – rising indie hopefuls, punk rock icons, pop princesses, and weirdo-rap savants – that set the tone, urging fans to ignore the heat, the rain, and the mud in exchange for a once-in-a-lifetime experience that outlives the gram.

We caught up with a handful of the coolest acts to grace the Gov Ball stages this past weekend, capturing a bit of their magic with a backstage portrait session that gives fans a hint of what it takes to hype the “city that never sleeps” crowd. Whether it’s Conan Gray donning a Sailor Moon fit and staging a mini-musical for an awed crowd or Mannequin Pussy stoking a bit of anarchy with their rebellious strain of rock, the story starts here.

From hip-hop duo Joey Valence & Brae to English pop siblings Wasia Project, here are some exclusive looks at how Gov Ball’s most exciting artists embraced their “made it” moment.