Future is days away from dropping his 9th studio album I Never Liked You. Ahead of the hotly anticipated release, he has shared a snippet of a collaboration with Kanye West.

“Cross me so much I got nails in my hand/ City on fire, city on fire, city on fire,” raps Ye over a scorching trap beat, before Future jumps in, rapping “Cookin’ out the bowl, tryna scrape out the paint/ One day I was high, had to pour the whole pint/ Woke up in the sky, same money from the bank/ I’ll take it wrapped in plastic, accept anything.”

The track originally appeared on Kanye West’s 10th studio album Donda 2 under the title “Keep It Burning,” however, was later removed from the stem player. It is unclear as to whether or not the song has since been renamed, or if Future or Ye have made any significant changes to the song’s production or lyrics. Future was Donda 2‘s executive producer.

Earlier this month, Future recalled working with Ye during the early stages of his career in an interview with GQ.

“Me and Kanye always had a relationship,” Future said. “But it’s hard for people to understand because I don’t put everything on Instagram. Kanye flew me to Paris in 2011 or 2012 to work on music. [Discussing] his clothing line before it came, his shoe business before it came. People don’t know I’ve been able to go to his house and pull up right into the crib. We just never talked about it.”

I Never Liked You is due 4/29 via Freebandz/Epic.