Future Reveals The Title And Cover Art For His Upcoming Album

Future’s dismissive disposition toward romantic partners has long been the subject of debate, discussion, and jokes on social media. He’s earned the title of “Toxic King” among fans who’ve come to expect and enjoy his petty musical diatribes and it appears he’s decided to lean into this reputation on his next album. After releasing the sneering “Worst Day” to upend the romantic vibes of February 14 earlier this year, he finally broke his silence about the album’s title, revealing both the project’s name and its cover art on social media.

It’s called I Never Liked You and as he previously revealed, it’s dropping this Friday, April 29. Its cover art depicts Future slouching in the backseat of a luxury car wearing a tasteful, two-piece maroon suit with a matching sleep mask. He also looks to be wearing an ascot, which is a look fashion-forward sartorialists can get behind and a possible shout-out to his Dungeon Family roots, as fellow ATLien Andre 3000 has also been fond of the look in the past.

Future’s been a busy fellow the past few months; in addition to completing work on his new album, he’s made appearances on songs from Earthgang (“Billi“), Lil Durk (“Petty Too“), Gunna (“Pushin P“), and Nardo Wick (“Me Or Sum“).

I Never Liked You is due 4/29 via Freebandz/Epic.