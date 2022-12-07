Future is set to hit the road next year. As he teased last week, he planned to ring in 2023 by throwing “One Big Party” in Atlanta at the State Farm Arena. Yesterday (December 6), he announced that he would bring the tour to a handful of US cities.

He shared the news via his social accounts, and revealed that in addition to his ATL hometown, he would be bringing the One Big Party Tour to cities like Houston, Chicago, Boston, and more.

For One Big Party, the “Wait For U” hitmaker will be joined by “friends,” as noted in the tour announcement, who are expected to be named soon.

ShowTime. I’m ready To bring ONE BIG PARTY too your city! PLUTO pic.twitter.com/TO3Updibix — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) December 6, 2022

In a recent interview with Billboard, he opened up about his career, which has spanned over a decade, and how the rap game has impacted his life and wellbeing.

“I wouldn’t change this sh*t for nothing in the world,” he said. “I been thinking about that. Talking about it in the interview is one thing, but living this sh*t is different. I love this sh*t, man.”

Tickets for the One Big Party Tour are available for purchase here.

Check out the tour dates below.

01/07/2023 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

01/13/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

01/14/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

01/20/2023 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

01/22/2023 — Washington DC @ Capitol Arena

01/27/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden