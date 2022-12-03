future catalog
Getty Image
Music

Future Will Hold ‘One Big Party’ In Atlanta To Kick Off 2023 And He’s Bringing Some Friends Along

by: Twitter

Future is bringing his friends along for a newly-announced Atlanta show, which will serve as the second date of his One Big Party tour. The rapper’s concert is being held at State Farm Arena on January 14. While the lineup hasn’t been revealed, it’s likely that Future‘s roster of surprise guests on the road won’t disappoint fans. He might also pull from his record label, which houses other musicians like Doe Boy, Herion Young, Test, Lil Wookie, and many more.

In addition to Atlanta, Future kicks off the One Big Party in Charlotte, before heading to Chicago, Washington D.C., Boston, and Detroit. He will also play at Rolling Loud Festival next March.

“I don’t feel like nobody needs to be like me… exactly how I am. I only can do this,” Future shared in a recent Billboard cover story. “I’m the only one that can do this sh*t, you know what I’m saying? That’s from my personal life to musically. I’m really one of none. I can live like this. People accept that because it’s just me.”

Tickets for the Atlanta show go on sale on January 7 at 10 a.m. EST. More information on the concert is available here.

Continue scrolling for some fan reactions about Future’s concert announcement.

Tags: ,
Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of November 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×