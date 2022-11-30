In May, Future unveiled his new album, I Never Liked You. He’s since unleashed a few music videos for the songs “Messaging Me,” “From Now On” with Lil Baby, “Love You Better,” and more. Now, he’s back with a Travis Scott-directed video for “712PM.”

The video will keep the watcher’s eye for all of its three minutes, as it’s packed with fire, fancy fur coats, and screaming fans. There’s even a stripper pole in the middle of a dark field. The visuals add to the luxurious texture of the song.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Future talked about the way making melodic rap songs comes more naturally to him. “Songs like ‘Wait For U,’ I make those in my sleep,” he explained. “But I had to make a certain kind of music to go along with my career and everything that was going on at the time. I was capitalizing off different moments and creating from whatever was going on at the time in the world and my personal life. I was taking the energy from that and making music. But those melodic songs, I make those easy — easier than I can make a rap song, I feel.”

Watch the video for “712PM” above.