Fyre Fest’s Billy McFarland Wants To Box Ja Rule Now

Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland has been back in the public eye recently. McFarland, who was released from prison last year, let attendees down with his failed festival, but he also left local workers hanging, who didn’t get the payment they deserved for their contributions to the event. Now, though, McFarland is cooking up a plan to get them their money, and it involves getting in the boxing ring with Ja Rule.

On the April 28 episode of the Off The Record podcast, McFarland chats with host DJ Akademiks. At one point during the conversation, McFarland took a FaceTime call with an associate, who spoke about a potential boxing match between McFarland and Ja Rule. Somebody is apparently willing to pay $350,000 to make a “15-minute” fight between the two happen, which McFarland said would “get every worker in the Bahamas paid back in full,” with neither McFarland or Ja Rule receiving any payment themselves.

As for how that bout would go, McFarland said, “He’ll probably beat me, like 80-percent chance he wins, and that’s fine.”

McFarland, meanwhile, is working on launching another music festival. He explained, “It’s in the best interest of those I owe for me to be working. People aren’t getting paid back if I sit on the couch and watch tv.”

Check out the podcast clip above and listen to the full Off The Record episode here.