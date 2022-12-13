billy-mcfarland.jpg
Billy McFarland Was ‘Too Scared’ To Watch The Fyre Fest Documentaries With His Fellow Prison Inmates

Billy McFarland, known as the co-creator of the disastrous Fyre Fest scam, recently completed his prison sentence. In addition to planning another business attempt, McFarland appeared on The Diary Of A CEO series (as NME notes), where the Fyre documentaries — Netflix’s Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened and Hulu’s Fyre Fraud — were brought up.

He spoke about his time in prison, specifically when one of the documentaries was screened after being brought into prison on a USB stick. He said, “I literally went outside, I think I was one of two people who wasn’t in the TV room watching the documentary, but I couldn’t do it,” McFarland said. “I think I was still in the combative phase where I just hadn’t come to reality with everything that had happened and I was too scared to hear allegations or comments by the people and not be able to respond.”

“I just hadn’t come to reality with everything that happened. I was too scared to hear allegations or comments by other people and not be able to respond,” he continued. “I wouldn’t have been able to do anything about it, so I feel like I wasn’t stable enough or mature enough at that time to watch it, and probably still am not.”

McFarland’s upcoming PYRT (pronounced “Pirate”) business venture will be seemingly hosted in the Bahamas for a “handful of artists, content creators, entrepreneurs and any of you guys who end up joining the PYRT crew,” according to his TikTok. Just in case anyone still has Fyre Fest FOMO.

