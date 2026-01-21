Gale had a massive 2025. She released a new album, Lo Que Puede Pasar, which she previously described as “a very honest album about daring to live every experience with your heart without overthinking what might happen.” She also co-wrote the CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso collaboration “#Tetas,” winning her first Latin Grammy Award (Best Alternative Song) for her work on the hit.

The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter’s 2026 is already going well so far, as she recently released “Me Tiene,” her first new song of the year. The single is playful and immediately full of electro energy. In a statement, Gale says of the track:

“‘Me Tiene’ is a sexy, fun song that celebrates that moment when you realize how good it feels to be with someone who truly loves you, takes care of you, and gives you your place. From the very beginning, I knew I wanted it to feel intense and high‑energy. Musically, it lives in the world of synth pop and electro pop: it has a unique, urgent energy that just makes you dance. And yes, it’s also a direct message to that toxic ex, making it clear they’re part of the past.”

Gale also celebrated the song’s release by performing it for The Sonic Route, an exclusive team-up between UPROXX and Toyota.

Listen to the song above and check out the performance below.