Blues-rock musician Gary Clark Jr. has shared the video for “Got To Get Up,” the latest single off his 2019 album This Land.

Through its repetition of the title phrase and the persistent, driving guitar, “Got To Get Up” is a determined and passionate song. The video for the song perfectly matches its political aspirations. Co-directed by Manu Viqueira and Laprisamata, the video features animated versions of cultural and political heroes — Martin Luther King, Jr, John Lennon, Nelson Mandela, and more — as icons to fight against hate. Clark Jr. also appears throughout the video himself, whizzing on a plane, train, and car journey across the country and spreading colorful, creative visuals and great music wherever he goes.

Co-director Viqueira described the video as “a journey throughout history in which the powerful energy of ‘Got To Get Up’ makes people come together to fight with pride against different forms of oppression.” It’s a powerful message to spread any day, but especially on Juneteenth, the day that commemorates the 1865 abolition of slavery of Texas (and the rest of the confederacy in general).

Watch the video for “Got To Get Up” above.

