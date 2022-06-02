Though the summertime calls for upbeat jams that will soundtrack brunches and BBQs, Giveon is looking to shake things up on the R&B side with a new announcement. The Long Beach artist took to Twitter and Instagram today (June 2) to announce his debut album Give Or Take will arrive on June 24. His caption thanked fans for their patience as the demand for more music from him has been very high.

Thank you for being so patient with me. Give or Take. The Album. June 24th. pre-save link in bio https://t.co/Mjl3K4qH4i pic.twitter.com/PBkfIlUAYi — Giveon (@giveon) June 2, 2022

The 27-year-old baritone specialist quickly rose in popularity in early 2020 after Drake released their collaboration “Chicago Freestyle.” Despite some comparisons to another Drake collaborator, British singer Sampha, the “Heartbreak Anniversary” singer was quick to set himself apart with his first project, the Grammy-nominated eight-track EP Take Time which came on March 27th. Less than seven months later, Giveon delivered the four-song follow-up When It’s All Said And Done, which included a Snoh Aalegra collaboration on “Last Time,” a linkup they teased with an Instagram Story selfie a few months prior. In a new but likely soon-to-be common move, he combined the two EPs into one compilation When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time and added a new record, “All To Me.”

That’s not Sampha!! That’s me!! Spread the word!! — Giveon (@giveon) March 1, 2020

Leading into Give Or Take, Giveon has released singles “For Tonight” and “Lie Again.” He also appeared on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy and Justin Bieber’s Justice, specifically the Grammy-nominated “Peaches” which also featured Daniel Caesar.

Check out Giveon’s exciting announcement above. Give Or Take is out 06/24 via Epic Records. Pre-save it here.