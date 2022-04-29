Giveon arrived as one of the most promising new acts in R&B in 2020 thanks to the release of two EPs over the years: Take Time and When It Was All Said And Done. The projects produced fan favorites like “The Beach,” “Like I Want You,” “Still Your Best,” and more, and his success as a solo artist earned him highlight features with the likes of Drake, Snoh Aalegra, and Justin Bieber (where he earned his first No. 1 single). Nowadays, Giveon is taking steps toward his next project as he released “For Tonight,” at the end of last year. After letting that record run its course, he returns with a brand new track.

“Lie Again” is the latest single from Giveon and it’s an effort that finds him in a very reflective state as he refuses to accept the truth about a failing relationship. Giveon begs his lover to lie to him in order to continue the relationship as he knows the truth will hurt, and in the end, it’s a pain he’d rather not deal with. The new song also arrives with a heartful music video that watches Giveon pour his feelings out as he walks through a busy city street. He also teases an unreleased song at the end of the visual.

Giveon’s new single comes after he performed “Peaches” with Justin Bieber and Daniel Caesar at the 2022 Grammys. Before that, he performed “Heartbreak Anniversary” at the 2021 AMAs and “For Tonight” on The Tonight Show.

You can listen to “Lie Again” in the video above.