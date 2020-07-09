Long Beach R&B crooner Giveon just released his debut major-label EP Take Time at the end of March, which he described as “a dream come true.” While he’s not yet able to tour behind the effort, Giveon continues to captivate fans with a handful of videos. Following the release of videos accompanying “Like I Want You” and “Heartbreak Anniversary,” Giveon returns with a slice of life visual to his EP closer “Vanish.”

Directed by fellow Long Beach native Goldby7, Giveon’s “Vanish” video shows the singer smoothing things over with his partner. The singer arrives at a local pizza shop and finds a cozy booth to have a heartfelt conversation with his lover. “I say, ‘I hate you, too, and I wish you would vanish’ / But, babe, I love you and I think you understand it,” he swoons.

While Giveon just released his debut EP, the singer has spent many years honing his baritone delivery. Ahead of the project’s debut, Giveon made headlines through taking part in one of Drake’s surprise releases. The rapper tapped Giveon to croon the melodic hook on his single “Chicago Freestyle.” Drake’s cosign gave Giveon’s career a boost and helped him garner a wide audience prior to his Take Time debut.

Watch Giveon’s “Vanish” video above.

Take Time is out now via Epic. Get it here.