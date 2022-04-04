Justin Bieber 2022 Grammys
Justin Bieber, Giveon, And Daniel Caesar Bring Their ‘Peaches’ To The Grammys With A Chill Performance

A little over a year after he ended his hiatus with the release of 2020’s Changes, Justin Bieber made a quick return with his sixth album Justice. As expected, the project gave him another chart-topping album to his name but it also gave him a slew of Grammy nominations at this year’s award show. They include selections in the Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album categories. Songs on the album were also selected in the Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance categories.

Aside from the possibility of winning an award tonight, Bieber also took to stage for a chill performance. Joined by Giveon and Daniel Caesar, the trio performed “Peaches” live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Bieber kicked off the performance with quite the slowed-down rendition before speeding things up just in time for Giveon and Caesar’s verses.

The song itself is one that was nominated for Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best Music Video. “Peaches,” which set the record for the most songwriters on a Grammy-nominated song, lost in the latter two categories leaving the first two as the only opportunities for Justin to win and to help give Giveon and Caesar their first Grammy awards.

You can watch the trio’s performance in the videos above.

