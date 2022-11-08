Giveon was recently honored by his hometown, Long Beach, California, after giving back to one of the city’s most famous institutions. Teaming up with Tres Generaciones Tequila, Giveon donated a brand-new, state-of-the-art music studio to World Famous VIP Records, a landmark in Long Beach, and an important focal point of the city’s early contributions to hip-hop history. The store, opened in 1978 on the corner of Martin Luther King, Blvd. and Pacific Coast Highway, was where Snoop Dogg recorded his first demo before joining Dr. Dre on Death Row Records in 1991.

The shop also survived the closure of many of its peers and competitors by virtue of its historical status (its sign was given landmark status in 2017), and has even become an exclusive retailer for special edition vinyl such as Beyoncé’s Renaissance. Giveon’s donation aims to continue the tradition, helping more Long Beach youth pursue their dreams and utilize a positive outlet. 100 hours of studio time will be paid for as well, which will be managed by VIP Records.

Giveon himself is enjoying the success of his sophomore album Give Or Take, for which he just completed a headlining tour in October.

You can find more information at the VIP Records website.

