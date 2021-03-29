Since Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” ended its eight-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart a few weeks ago, the top spot has been more of a revolving door. Following Rodrigo, Drake and Cardi B have had No. 1 songs, and now Justin Bieber is adding his name to that list: On the Hot 100 chart dated April 3, his Giveon- and Daniel Caesar-featuring single “Peaches” is No. 1.

While this is the first chart-topper for Giveon and Caesar, this is Bieber’s seventh No. 1 song. This latest placement moves Bieber up some rankings of all-time chart prosperity. “Peaches” is his 23rd top-10 hit, which ties him with Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, and Whitney Houston for the 13th-most ever. This is also his fourth song to debut at No. 1, which ties him with Drake for second place on that list and puts him one behind Ariana Grande’s five. Since Justice also debuted at No. 1, Bieber is now just the third artist (and first male solo artist) to have a song and album debut at No. 1 in the same week, after Taylor Swift (who has done it twice) and BTS.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated April 3, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) March 29, 2021

All of @justinbieber's No. 1 hits on the #Hot100: What Do You Mean?

Sorry

Love Yourself

I'm The One

Despacito

Stuck With U

Peaches — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) March 29, 2021

.@justinbieber now has 23 career top 10 hits on the #Hot100, tying @PaulMcCartney, @RollingStones and Whitney Houston for the 13th-most of all time. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) March 29, 2021

Every instance where an artist debuted at #1 on the #Hot100 & #Billboard200 in the same week: Aug. 8, 2020 @taylorswift13 "Cardigan" Folklore Dec. 5, 2020@BTS_twt "Life Goes On" Be Dec. 26, 2020@taylorswift13 "Willow" Evermore April 3, 2021@justinbieber "Peaches" Justice — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) March 29, 2021

Naturally, Giveon is thrilled with his new achievement, as he tweeted, “Wow my first number 1! [trophy emoji] shout to my brother JB for letting me be apart of this moment. It feels even better cause I caught one with the bros.”

Wow my first number 1! 🏆 shout to my brother JB for letting me be apart of this moment. It feels even better cause I caught one with the bros 🤞🏾 @justinbieber @danielcaesar pic.twitter.com/GxgHXc4hIm — Giveon (@giveon) March 29, 2021

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.