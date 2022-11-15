GloRilla’s ‘FNF’ Success Peaks With A Best Rap Performance Grammy Nomination

Just a few months ago, GloRilla was in Memphis hangin’ out the window with her ratchet-ass friends. Today, she’s nominated for a Best Rap Performance Grammy for “FNF (Let’s Go),” the song on which she raps the previous reference.

What a year it’s been for GloRilla. In the wake of the success of her and Hitkidd’s breakout hit, she was signed to Yo Gotti’s label Collective Music Group, following up with a string of well-received singles including “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B, which delivered her first-ever appearance in the top ten of the Hot 100. And while you’d be hard-pressed to imagine how things could get better from there, Glo wound up winning Best Breakthrough Artist at the BET Hip-Hop Awards, being the voice of her hometown Grizzlies’ 2022-23 season hype video, was tapped to perform at the 2023 American Music Awards, and got shout-outs from all over hip-hop, from Lil Baby and ASAP Rocky to living legend Nas on his new album King’s Disease III, which dropped the same night as her debut EP.

That last acknowledgment blew the 23-year-old rapper’s mind, prompting her to gush about Nas’ legendary status (and unwittingly undercut 21 Savage’s assertion that he is no longer “relevant”). Glo will now be competing for the honor with other huge artists like Doja Cat, Gunna, Kendrick and Lamar, along with their respective features including Jay-Z, Future, Young Thug, and more.

You can see the full list of Grammys nominations here.