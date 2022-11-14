GloRilla‘s fanbase seems to grow larger by the day. Everyone seems to enjoy the Memphis rapper’s music, including hip-hop legends like Nas.

On Nas’s latest project, King’s Disease 3, the Brooklyn rapper shouted out Big Glo on a bonus track called “Til My Last Breath.”

“I’m applying pressure, I see why she prеssed (Why she pressed),” he raps. “When she with me she GloRilla, FNF (FNF)/

N-A-S, I’m steppin’ ’til my last breath (My last breath, yeah).”

The “Nut Quick” rapper recently shared with TMZ that she was in awe that the legendary rapper even knows who she is. “That’s love,” she said. “I love that so much. Nas is a big legend.”

She shared that she “never thought in a million years” that someone like Nas would be a fan of her music, let alone shout her out in a song.

GloRilla continued: “It’s super big.”

But it shouldn’t be a surprise. GloRilla’s star has been rising since she released her viral hit, “F.N.F,” earlier this year. Along with snagging a feature from Cardi B for her other smash hit, “Tomorrow 2,” she has received the Best New Hip Hop Artist award at the 2022 Bet Hip Hop Awards and been nominated for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards, as well as being slated to make her debut performance.

It looks like GloRilla doesn’t agree with 21 Savage’s recent comments that Nas “isn’t relevant,” and she’s right.

