It’s been a long time since we heard from Gnarls Barkley. “Crazy,” from the 2006 debut album St. Elsewhere, was one of the biggest songs of its era. CeeLo Green and Danger Mouse followed that album with a second, The Odd Couple, in 2008, and then, they went their separate ways. Nearly two decades later, they’re back: Today (February 26), the duo announced Atlanta, which is being called their “third and final album.”

Today also brings “Pictures,” a nostalgic new single that represents the pair’s first new music in 18 years. In a statement, CeeLo says of the song;

“‘Pictures’ is like going back to square one, It’s a full circle moment. The spirit of Gnarls Barkley is always self-discovery. The sweet, the sad, and the strange. The universe, the adventure inside of yourself. […] The song came from a childhood experience. I had a middle school principal who, every Friday would tell me to go when I would get to school. Without fail. I was in 8th grade and I would leave school and ride the train alone from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The hook of the song is literally about being on the train. When you are in transit it’s like a motion picture passing you by… staring out the window of the MARTA train.”

Listen to “Pictures” above and find the Atlanta cover art and tracklist below.