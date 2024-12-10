Even before Kendrick Lamar released one of the year’s best albums, he was all anyone could Google in 2024.

Google has released its annual “Year In Search” results for 2024, including the most-searched songs. “Not Like Us,” Lamar’s scorching diss track against Drake, is No. 1 in both the United States and worldwide. The “Squabble Up” rapper has two more songs in the top 5 in the US: “Meet the Grahams” at No. 2 and “Euphoria” at No. 4. Surrounding those tracks at No. 3 and No. 5, respectively, are “Thick Of It” by KSI and “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs.

Globally, Lamar is joined in the top five by Rosé and Bruno Mars (“APT.”), Creepy Nuts (“Bling-Bang-Bang-Born”), KSI (“Thick Of It”), and Sabrina Carpenter (“Espresso”).

You can see the most-searched songs for 2024 on Google below.