Kendrick Lamar putting his hometown on display in his videos isn’t exactly new, but he’s never before done it the way he does in his video for “Squabble Up.” The song, which interpolates Debbie Deb’s 1984 freestyle hit “When I Hear Music,” first appeared as a tag on the video for “Not Like Us,” prompting a fan frenzy for its official release. Those fans got exactly what they wanted with the surprise release of K. Dot’s new album GNX, which features dozens of references to LA culture and history, including that sample.

The video for the song, which Kendrick just dropped, likewise puts an appreciation for Los Angeles on display, opening with a street sign from the 105 Freeway (eastbound, if you know you know) that acts as Compton’s northern border and featuring dancers performing the various “walks” affiliated with street gangs and inner city residents who see that sign often. African American flags hang over Kendrick’s head as he reads a book titled How To Be More Like Kendrick For Dummies — a book whose publication would certainly cut down on certain online shenanigans by a bunch.

You can watch the video for Kendrick Lamar’s “Squabble Up” above.

GNX is out now via PgLang/Interscope. You can get it here.