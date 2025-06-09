As Gov Ball returned to Flushing Meadows in Queens this weekend, armed with a stacked, genre-blending lineup of music’s biggest names, the New York City crowd showed up … and showed out, challenging the West Coast’s rep for most stylish music festival fans in the process. Gov Ball-goers braved sweltering temps, heavy downpours, and hours-long delays – a handful of acts got the axe thanks to inclement weather – to catch of-the-moment artists like Tyler, The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Benson Boone, Hozier, T-Pain, Tyla, Conan Gray, and Mk.gee light up the stage. And they did it in style, ditching the flower crowns and denim daze donned by revelers at Coachella and Stagecoach for an edgier, more urban vibe.

Bold, nostalgic, and effortlessly cool, the grounds of Corona Park were littered with the city’s most influential tastemakers – young festivalgoers sporting breezy, curated streetwear fits that served as a showcase in self-expression to match their eclectic music tastes.

How exactly does one rage to a weekend filled with hip-hop, pop, indie, and EDM icons? In monochromatic sets, bedazzled body suits, sheer layers, and yes, full-body trash bags. (This is New York, nothing’s off limits.) Check out some of the best audience looks from Gov Ball 2025 below.