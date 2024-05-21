As for who and what will be considered for next year’s awards, here’s what to know about when we’ll have that information.

Given everything that has happened in the music world lately, it might feel like the 2024 Grammys were forever ago. In reality, they were only just in February, if you can believe that. Still, it’s already time to start looking forward to the 2025 Grammys.

When Will The 2025 Grammy Nominations Be Announced?

Today (May 21), the Recording Academy shared a list of key dates for the 2025 awards. One is the window during which products need to be released in order to be eligible for award consideration, and that runs from September 16, 2023 to August 30, 2024. Then the first round of voting stretches from October 4 to October 15. After that, the nominations will be announced on November 8.

Following that is the final round of voting (from December 12, 2024 to January 3, 2025) and the 67th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony on February 2, 2025. The show will be broadcast live from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, via CBS and Paramount+.

Meanwhile, the Grammys were recently on Dua Lipa’s mind: In May, she told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about how backlash to her winning Best New Artist motivated her, saying, “‘She’s got no stage presence. She can’t do this. She’s not well equipped. She won’t be here next year though.’ There was a lot of that and that fueled me in a way. I try not use criticism as this revenge thing, but it does push you in a way.”