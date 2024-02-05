taylor swift album of the year win
Taylor Swift Has The Most Album Of The Year Grammys In History With Her Win For ‘Midnights’

The 2024 Grammy Awards field for Album Of The Year included some stiff competition, even as the number of nominees in the “Big Four” General Field categories was reduced from ten to eight. From Jon Batiste to Taylor Swift to SZA, all of the albums could easily qualify for the award and put up a sturdy argument for winning it. But in the end, only one artist could walk away with the gold gramophone: Taylor Swift for her album Midnights.

During her speech, Swift gave praise to Lana Del Rey, who stood nearby, but downplayed the award, saying that she got the same feeling for every small achievement when it comes to songwriting and recording. With the award win, the Midnights singer became the most-awarded Album Of The Year winner with four wins. She has won for Fearless (at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards), 1989 (at the 58th Grammy Awards), Folklore (at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards), and now, Midnights. Ironically, earlier in the evening, Jay-Z read the Recording Academy the riot act while accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, criticizing the sheer number of snubs of his wife Beyoncé.

Watch Taylor Swifts’ Album Of The Year acceptance speech above and check out the rest of Uproxx’s 2024 Grammy coverage here.

