The Recording Academy is of course best known for hosting the Grammy Awards once a year, but the fact that they do more than the Grammys is lost to many people, something that CEO Harvey Mason Jr. himself admits.

In a new Billboard interview, Mason references a January report from the academy that outlines the changes they have made since Mason took the reins five years ago. He said:

“To me, the bottom line is that they get a sense that the academy is making a real impact on the lives of music people beyond just giving trophies. What I’m trying to do is hopefully build support for the academy, through seeing it maybe through a different lens, rather than just who got snubbed or who won or who didn’t win. That’s the objective of this report.”

He also said:

“When I took the role, one of my objectives and goals was to heighten the awareness of what happens the other 364 days of the year. […] A lot of people know and love the awards ceremony. I’m thankful for that, but it is a challenge for us as an organization to tell the larger story as to why we exist. [This report is] a new way of positioning the academy. We needed to do a better job of explaining why the academy exists beyond to celebrate one night a year. So, this was an intentional effort for us over the last few years to make sure we’re telling that story in a new way.”

