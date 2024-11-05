The Grammy Awards ceremony itself is just part of the Grammy story, as there are usually a handful of events surrounding the big day. One such event just got a noteworthy change, one that’ll cost nominees a few extra bucks: The Recording Academy is no longer providing nominees with free tickets to the officially Grammy afterparty.

In an email sent to Academy members and seen by Billboard, the Recording Academy wrote:

“With the evolution of the event, we unfortunately will no longer be able to provide complimentary tickets for nominees to the afterparty, nor will we be able to accommodate as many guests as we have in the past. However, we will still have a limited number of tickets available for purchase, while supplies last. Be on the lookout for more information on ticket sales in November. Rest assured that, while the event itself will be smaller, the experience promises not to be, and impact on the next generation of music people will be greater.”

Speaking of changes, it was announced last week that the Grammys will have a new broadcast home in the near future: Starting in 2027, after decades on CBS, the Grammys will simulcast on ABC, Hulu, and Disney+.