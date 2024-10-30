The Grammys Will Air On ABC, Hulu, And Disney+ Beginning In 2027

The next few years of Uproxx’s How To Watch The Grammys posts are going to look a lot different, as The Recording Academy has inked a 10-year deal with Disney for the House of Mouse’s properties to become the new broadcast home for the Biggest Night in Music after 50 years with CBS. Beginning in 2027, the Grammys will simulcast on ABC, Hulu, and Disney+, which could simplify viewing for a massive number of households as more folks rely on streaming than broadcast TV (while Paramount+, the Grammys’ current streamer of choice, has 71 million subscribers, Disney+ has more than double that number at over 150 million).

The deal also includes multiple music specials and other programs associated with the Grammys, which could allow you non-industry types living outside Los Angeles the chance to take in some of the events that lead up to the big show as well.

Disney has made some pretty impressive strides in securing the rights to big television events over the past few months; in 2027, its properties will host not just the Grammys, but also the Academy Awards (the Oscars), and Super Bowl LXI.

Harvey Mason Jr., the CEO of the Recording Academy, said in the press release, “We are completely thrilled to be bringing The Grammys and other new music programming to the Disney ecosystem. We are grateful to our long-standing partners at CBS and now honored to be joining with Disney, an iconic company where creators have always been at the forefront. This partnership represents another important milestone in the Academy’s transformation and growth, and strengthens our ability to fulfill our mission of uplifting and serving music people around the world.”