As the Los Angeles wildfires continue to burn, it has been reported that the 2025 Grammy Awards, set to go down at LA’s Crypto.com Arena, could be postponed.

Are The 2025 Grammy Awards Postponed?

It turns out, though, that as of now, the show will go on.

As Variety reports, Harvey Mason Jr. (Recording Academy CEO) and Tammy Hurt (the chair of the Academy’s board of trustees) shared a joint statement. In it, they insists the event “will proceed as planned.”

The letter goes on to conclude, “This year’s show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours. In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort, and unite like nothing else. The Grammys will not only honor the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles.”

Read the full letter below.