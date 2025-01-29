Kehlani has fared well at the Grammys so far: No wins yet, but five lifetime nominations is more than most artists get. Kehlani have their best chance yet this year, too, with three total nominations, their most at a single show. Potential outcomes aside, Kehlani believes that ultimately, her nominations haven’t changed anything, but not in a bad way.

In a recent interview with CBS (here’s the clip) ahead of this year’s Grammys, Kehlani was asked how being a Grammy nominated artist has “affected or changed” their life, and the artist explained:

“I wanna say — and this is in the most respectful and grateful way — that it hasn’t changed anything. These things shouldn’t shape your perception of your art as an artist. They should just confirm that you’re getting better at telling your story.”

Kehlani also spoke about their lyrics resonating with supporters, saying, “I mean, they’re everything. That’s really where my heart is. I think I’m really honest, and I think I’m vulnerable, and I think that I’ve never been afraid to be in the wrong with my writing, or tell the truth about sensitive subjects. And I think that that’s the biggest validation you can get, is humans connecting with their hearts with what you do.”