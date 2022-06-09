The Recording Academy has announced several new categories which will be awarded at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in 2023, as reported by Variety. Among these new categories are Songwriter Of The Year, Best Americana Performance, and Best Song For Social Change. Additionally, in order for an album to qualify as a new release, it must contain 75 percent new recordings, upped from the previous 50 percent rule.

Another new category is the Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media. This addition comes after a new arrangement of “Meta Knight’s Revenge,” a song originally from the 1996 Super Nintendo game Kirby Super Star, won the award for Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella at this year’s ceremony, marking a rare Grammy win for video game music.

“We’re so excited to honor these diverse communities of music creators through the newly established awards and amendments, and to continue cultivating an environment that inspires change, progress, and collaboration,” said Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. in a statement. “The Academy’s top priority is to effectively represent the music people that we serve, and each year, that entails listening to our members, and ensuring our rules and guidelines reflect our ever-evolving industry.”

Per The Recording Academy, the new categories and rules are as follows:

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Recognizes the written excellence, profession, and art of songwriting honoring the most prolific non-performing and non-producing songwriters for their body of new work released during an eligibility year.

Best Alternative Music Performance

A track and single category that recognizes the best recordings in an alternative performance by a solo artist, collaborating artists, established duo, or established group.

Best Americana Performance

A track and single Category that recognizes artistic excellence in an Americana performance by a solo artist, collaborating artists, established duo, or established group.

Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media

Recognizes excellence in score soundtrack albums comprised predominately of original scores and created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current video game or other interactive media released within the qualification period.

Special Merit Award Addition:

Best Song For Social Change

This Special Merit Award will be determined by a blue-ribbon committee and ratified by the Recording Academy Board of Trustees. Submissions must contain lyrical content that addresses a timely social issue and promotes understanding, peacebuilding, and empathy.