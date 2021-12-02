Marilyn Manson Had One Of His 2022 Grammy Nominations Rescinded

When the list of 2022 Grammy nominees was unveiled last month, some were upset to see that Marilyn Manson had earned himself some nominations thanks to his work on the artist then known as Kanye West’s Donda. Now, though, Manson, who is currently facing multiple sexual assault and emotional abuse lawsuits, has had one of those nominations removed.

Manson was credited as a writer on Ye’s Best Rap Song nomination for “Jail.” The New York Times notes, though, that when it comes to “Jail,” Manson “is not listed among the writers on the most current version of the album.” Indeed, on Spotify right now, Manson is credited (under his real name, Brian Warner) on “Jail Pt. 2” but not on “Jail.”

That said, since Manson is still part of Donda‘s Album Of The Year nomination since he is credited on the album.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. was recently asked about Manson’s nominations and he explained, “We won’t restrict the people who can submit their material for consideration. We won’t look back at people’s history, we won’t look at their criminal record, we won’t look at anything other than the legality within our rules of, is this recording for this work eligible based on date and other criteria. If it is, they can submit for consideration. What we will control is our stages, our shows, our events, our red carpets. We’ll take a look at anyone who is asking to be a part of that, asking to be in attendance, and we’ll make our decisions at that point. But we’re not going to be in the business of restricting people from submitting their work for our voters to decide on.”