A Way Too Early Look At The 2023 Grammys

The 2022 Grammy Awards, which took place on April 3, was more of a glitzy affair compared to last year’s ceremony. It could be due to the ease of COVID-19 restrictions on events or that it was held in Las Vegas, but the night was intent on highlighting memorable performances and unexpected wins. Gen Z took over the MGM Grand Garden Arena’s stage, with artists like Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo showing why they’re at the top of their generation’s class. But the night belonged to The Late Show bandleader and jazz musician Jon Batiste, the most nominated artist of 2022 with 11 nods. The Oscar and Golden Globe winner took home five awards, including the most coveted (and the most surprising moment of the night) Album of the Year for We Are. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic also stole the show, with their Sin City-approved “777” performance and victory in all four of their categories, including Record and Song Of The Year for 2021’s “Leave The Door Open” smash. It was also a historical night for Kanye West’s Donda (despite being barred from performing). The controversial rapper’s wins — Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Hurricane” featuring The Weeknd and Best Rap Song for “Jail” with Jay-Z — brought him to a total of 24, tying him with Jay-Z for the most Grammy Awards won by a rapper. Other notable wins were Olivia Rodrigo with Best New Artist, Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales for Best R&B Album, and Doja Cat hilariously running from the bathroom to accept Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Kiss Me More” alongside SZA. With all the top prizes for 2022 out the way, there’s now room for even more of music’s key players — from Adele to yes, more Silk Sonic — to take lead at the 2023 Grammys. Check out our picks below for how major album releases within the general Sept. 1, 2021-Sept. 30, 2022 eligibility period (and ones we’re still holding out on) could win on music’s biggest night next year.

Summer Walker, Still Over It Summer Walker has yet to receive a Grammy nomination, but the critical acclaim that surrounded last November’s Still Over It may be the key she needs to earn well-deserved recognition. The singer’s sophomore effort is more of an open diary than an album, as Walker painfully recalls a rocky relationship with former flame, producer London On Da Track. The lyrics are raw and beautifully written, showcasing Walker’s growing relatability — which can possibly lead to Best R&B Performance nominations for the SZA-assisted “No Love” as well as Best R&B Album. Silk Sonic, An Evening With Silk Sonic “In the industry, we call that a clean sweep!“ Silk Sonic’s Anderson .Paak jokingly boasted as he and Bruno Mars picked up their Record Of The Year Grammy for “Leave The Door Open.” The major wins for the R&B super duo will surely continue at next year’s ceremony, thanks to the long-delayed An Evening With Silk Sonic. Released last November, the nine-track set features plenty of gems that can live up to the winning streak of “Leave The Door Open,” from the viral “Smokin Out The Window” to “Put On A Smile” that’s co-written by fellow Grammy King, Babyface. With the odds in their favor, Silk Sonic should begin prepping their Album Of The Year win speech.

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version) Taylor Swift’s Evermore may have lost Album Of The Year to Jon Batiste this year, but the pop star can be given a second chance in 2023 thanks to the virality of Red (Taylor’s Version). Released last November, it is a re-recording of Swift’s 2012 Red. The diehard fan-favorite marked a sonic turning point for the artist, where she began to experiment with other sounds outside of her country base. The re-recorded version showcases Swift’s vocal growth since the original’s release, but it’s most beloved for the chart-topping 10-minute unabridged version of “All Too Well,” which has a strong chance of securing Record and Song Of The Year slots along with the country and pop categories. Adele, 30 Adele has been a Grammy darling since taking home the gramophones for Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance (“Chasing Pavements”) following 2008’s 21 debut album. After gathering a collective 15 wins and taking a six-year hiatus, the singer returned with last November’s 30. From filing for divorce to explaining love to her son to finding new, carefree lust, the album reveals even more layers of her personal life (and some of her strongest vocals to date). 30’s lead single “Easy On Me” is a major contender for Record and Song Of The Year, while the playful “Oh My God” may receive a nod for Best Pop Solo Performance. And of course, the album itself has a high chance for Album Of The Year. Adele’s been long missed from the ceremony, and 2023’s showing can likely be her reigning comeback.

Kanye West, Donda 2 West’s record-setting night at the 2022 Grammys could ultimately be broken in 2023 — by his own self. Donda 2, released in February as the sequel to last August’s Donda, sparked conversations about artists’ streaming rights as it was exclusively released on the Stem Player. Despite its mixed reviews and ineligibility to be charted on the Billboard 200 due to the Stem Player rights, the album may still receive a Best Rap Album recognition at next year’s ceremony. Harry Styles, Harry’s House Harry Styles became more of a critics’ favorite with the 2019 release of his sophomore album Fine Line, which earned two Grammy nominations and won Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar.” The artist recently announced the anticipated follow-up, Harry’s House, set for a May 20 release. If the critical acclaim surrounding the zippy lead single “As It Was” is any indication, then Styles will earn a handful of nominations.

Post Malone, Twelve Carat Toothache Post Malone confirmed with Billboard earlier this year the “imminent” release of his next album, Twelve Carat Toothache. There’s not much to gauge about the follow-up to 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, but the artist has a growing track record of being recognized in the Big Four categories despite lacking any wins. In 2019, Hollywood’s Bleeding was nominated for Album Of The Year while “Circles” earned nods for Record and Song Of The Year. 2023 could be the year that Malone finally takes a gramophone home. Florence & The Machine, Dance Fever Florence & The Machine has received six nominations throughout their career, including Best New Artist in 2011. The indie rock band’s fifth album Dance Fever, the follow-up to 2018’s High As Hope, is set for a May 13 release. With co-production from Grammy favorite Jack Antonoff (who has six wins including this year’s Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical) and Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley, there’s a stronger chance for a win in the pop and rock categories come 2023.