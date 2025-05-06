The great news: Rockstar Games has released a new trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI, and boy does this thing look good. And expensive! The music budget — including a Tom Petty song — alone must be astronomical. If you’re wondering what songs are in the trailer, we’ve got you covered.

What Songs Are In The Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer?

0:30 — “Child Support” by Zenglen & 5 Etwal

0:34 — “Everybody Have Fun Tonight” by Wang Chung

0:44 — “Talkin’ To Myself Again” by Tammy Wynette

1:08 — “Hot Together” by The Pointer Sisters

In the announcement message about GTA VI not coming out until next year, Rockstar wrote, “We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game. With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”

Watch the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer above.