When Will The ‘GTA 6’ Trailer Come Out?

A full decade has passed since the Grand Theft Auto world pushed out a fresh Rockstar Games edition, and it’s (finally) almost time for GTA 6. Rockstar Games still hasn’t revealed an exact release date for the game, but trailer time will soon be upon us.

Rockstar Games has announced that the earlier predicted December mark was definitely on the nose. In fact, the trailer will materialize on December 5 at 9:00am EST.

The feast for the senses will both sate some thirst and probably compound existing gamer cravings at the same time. Why? Further questions exist, including whether GTA 6 will exist on PS4 and if PC users are out of luck for a day-one release on their platform of choice. And yup, the holiday season is also upon us, which makes these questions even more interesting.

All of this follows news of an in-the-works GTA TV series, Vice City, which might be linked to 50 Cent, who apparently hinted at its existence a few months ago. Word on the streaming street is that the show will surface on Paramount+, which won’t simply be the place with an impressive back catalogue movie and a zillion Taylor Sheridan shows anymore.

As well, that source code leak of the past can finally erased as a bad memory. Fingers crossed for a release date soon.