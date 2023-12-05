While we are still more than a year away from the actual release, the highly anticipated first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI dropped on Monday night — a day early after it leaked online and Rockstar chose to just go ahead put it up on their official channel.

The trailer introduces us to the first female protagonist in the game’s history, Lucia, and you get a taste of the story arc that has a couple robbing their way through Vice City, as the game returns to the fictionalized Miami streets. However, GTA VI will go far beyond the city, as it gives us a glimpse at the larger state of Leonida, clearly a version of Florida, complete with alligators strolling into convenience stores, redneck get togethers in the mud, and plenty of the usual debauchery in the city.

The official release for the game from Rockstar offers a one sentence statement on the game’s general plot.

“Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet.”

The release date is simply some time in 2025, so we’ll have a full year of teasers, trailers, and snippets of information that will trickle out about the game until we get it finally in our hands in more than a year.