On the heels of his new self-titled EP, Guap, formerly known as Guapdad 4000, has premiered the new video for his song, “H*e.” On the bouncy, bass-heavy, West Coast-inspired track, Guap proclaims, “I don’t need a h*e, I need a whole lot of paper / I don’t need a h*e, I need a whole vacation.”

The song’s accompanying video, shot by Paul Middleton, sees Guap driving around Oakland, spending time by himself on the beach, and making himself a charcuterie board.

In addition to the “H*e” video, Guap also took to Instagram to reveal the trailer for his upcoming short film, Stoop Kid. Set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, July 21, Stoop Kid accompanies Guap’s 2021 album, 1176, and tells the story about his Bay Area upbringing.

“It’s crazy to be posting this,” he wrote. “Quarantine got so heavy for me that I fell into a deep depression just too much death and uncertainty but by the grace of God I have been blessed with many talents and also to have a connection with my big brother @illmindproducer with whom I’ve created 1176 the album & inspiring My short Film/ Musical ‘Stoop Kid’ … a story about my journey in Oakland.”

