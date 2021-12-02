If there’s one thing Oakland rapper Guapdad 4000 loves, it’s money. So it makes sense that’s the title of his new single, “Money,” which he released today along with a glittering music video that finds him wandering the Bay Area adorned in a sparkling collection of necklaces, a brand new grill, and memorabilia from his favorite animated shows, Rick & Morty and Cowboy Bebop. All along he does his signature “I just got the receipt dance” to the funky Drew Banga-produced beat, which samples the instantly recognizable bassline and hooks from The O’Jays’ 1974 hit “For The Love Of Money.”

Whether the new single means another project is on the way remains to be seen, but he’s had a tremendous year nonetheless. “Money” is the self-declared scam boy’s first original single since completing the rollout of his heartfelt album 1176 with producer Illmind. The album, which appears on Uproxx’s Best Albums Of 2021 and Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2021 lists, also spawned the singles “How Many,” “She Wanna,” and “Chicken Adobo,” as well as a remix of “How Many” featuring Rick Ross. If this is how Guapdad kicks off his 2022 campaign, it’s a fun, catchy way to do so after shaking off his demons on his last album.

You can watch the video for “Money” above.

