Gucci Mane dropped a brand new compilation album, So Icy Boyz: The Finale, and it just might be a contender for the longest record this year. At a whopping 80 tracks, the four-disc project runs for over three hours. Produced by Zaytoven, the album features KATO2x, Li Rye, Mac Critter, Sett, and TLE Cinco. Lil Baby, Jeremih, Trey Songz, 2 Chainz, Offset, Quavo, and OJ Da Juiceman also contributed.

As many have pointed out, Gucci Mane’s album goes longer than any regular movie. Even the Marvel multiverse ones.

If you’re someone who prefers to stream a record in its entirety, turning your way through the tracks on this one feels like an impossible challenge in one go. The listeners who sit through it all should be subject to some sort of prize, like competing in a food-eating challenge. It gets even more difficult if you have a limited attention span.

While So Ice Boyz: The Finale doesn’t rival the longest movies ever made, there are quite a few it has beaten the record for: The Irishman, The Godfather: Part II, The Wolf Of Wall Street, Titanic, and the recent trending film Twitter discourse on Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du commerce, 1080 Bruxelles. To be fair though, these are all great movies, so Gucci Mane’s record is in good company.

Gucci Mane’s So Icy Boyz: The Finale is out now. Buy/stream it here.

Gucci Mane is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.